We don’t yet know who will be playing when the puck drops on the Olympics in 100 days, but we’re already starting to see what they’ll be wearing.

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada released their men’s, women’s, and sledge hockey team jersey sets for the upcoming 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang on Wednesday.

The Nike-made American versions include blue, white and ‘old royal’ jerseys that include the ‘Land of the Free, Home of the Brave’ slogan on on the necks, as well as injected silicone molds that make the trim ‘pop.’ Graphics on the sleeve are inspired by bald eagle feathers and represent “the theme of fluid force.” A flicker film (as opposed to heavier twill) will increase vibrancy and sparkle under arena lights.

The Canadian jerseys are black, red and white, featuring a stemless maple leaf logo and multicolor sleeves. It features a Canadian flag on the right arm,and a chrome-flicker Nike swoosh, ‘inspired by a glimmering skate blade.”

The 2018 Games will not feature NHLers as in recent Olympics, forcing men's team selection committees to look at junior leagues, collegians and players outside of North America to fill out their rosters.