Watch: Devils' Brian Boyle Scores First Goal Since Returning From Cancer

Devils C Brian Boyle scored his first goal since returning from cancer.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 09, 2017

Brian Boyle missed the first 10 games of the Devils season as he worked his way back from chronic myelogenous leukemia, which he was diagnosed with in September.

On Nov. 1, he made his season debut in New Jersey's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

In Thursday's matchup against the Oilers, though, the Devils center had another big first as he record his first goal of the season during the opening period. He was able to knock in a rebound from right in front of the net to put New Jersey up 1-0 in front of their home crowd.

In between periods, Boyle spoke about the goal and what it meant to him.

"I’ve never cried after a goal before," he said on the broadcast. "It’s a lot. It’s everything. Everything I talked about before the game… my wife, my kids, they’ve been through a lot too. It’s a good feeling."

On Tuesday, Boyle picked up his first point of the season thanks to this assist to Blake Coleman against the Blues.

Boyle, 32, is in his 11th season in the league and his first with the Devils.

 

 

