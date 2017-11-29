The Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid is fast, but has been wearing the wrong skate size?
The captain went skating with his brother Cam and a friend at the Boston Common Frog Pond while the team was in town for a Bruins matchup. While getting skates, a well-intentioned rink worker told him he was asking for the wrong size.
"The lady was trying to give me some advice on what size I should go with," McDavid told NHL.com. "I went with it. I wasn't going to argue with her."
He won the fastest skater competition at last season's NHL's All-Star game with a time of 13.02, but could the new size have helped him go even faster?
"The skates were a little big, but they did the trick," he said.
Looks like he won't be going faster anytime soon — at least not because of his skate size.