The Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid is fast, but has been wearing the wrong skate size?

The captain went skating with his brother Cam and a friend​ at the Boston Common Frog Pond while the team was in town for a Bruins matchup. While getting skates, a well-intentioned rink worker told him he was asking for the wrong size.

"The lady was trying to give me some advice on what size I should go with," McDavid told NHL.com. "I went with it. I wasn't going to argue with her."

Highlight of the weekend was when the skate lady corrected Connor about his skate size, explaining that his skate size should be one less than his shoe size A post shared by Cam McDavid (@cammcdavid) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

He won the fastest skater competition at last season's NHL's All-Star game with a time of 13.02, but could the new size have helped him go even faster?

"The skates were a little big, but they did the trick," he said.

Looks like he won't be going faster anytime soon — at least not because of his skate size.