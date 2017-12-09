If the name David Leggio rings a bell, it's for a good reason, and you should know that he did that same thing again.

The American-born netminder gained some notoriety a few years back after dislodging his net to avoid a facing a 2-on-0 situation while playing with AHL Bridgeport. It was a pretty smart move—or cowardly, depending at who is shouting on your Twitter feed—that saw him have to face just one player on a penalty shot instead.

His maneuver led to a swift change for the AHL, aptly known as the Leggio Rule.

Leggio, now playing for EHC Red Bull München in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, went back into his bag of tricks on Friday against the Krefeld Pinguine and pulled out a familiar one:

David Leggio is an absolute savage.... 😂 pic.twitter.com/MOLykTRuJ2 — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) December 9, 2017

Will the DEL follow the AHL's path and prevent Clarkson's go-to move? Teammate and former NHLer Jonathan Masumoto had some thoughts after the 3-2 win.

“I’ve seen it on YouTube," Matsumoto said. "I think its a really smart idea. I’m sure the league makes a rule to stop goalies from doing that. Right now, it was an incredible idea and it worked out perfectly for him.”

For Red Bull, it marked a third straight victory. They sit at 19-7-1, good for second in the DEL.