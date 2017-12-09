Watch: David Leggio Avoids Breakaway by Dislodging His Own Net (Again)

If the name David Leggio rings a bell, it's for a good reason, and you should know that he did that same thing again.

By Michael Blinn
December 09, 2017

If the name David Leggio rings a bell, it's for a good reason, and you should know that he did that same thing again.

The American-born netminder gained some notoriety a few years back after dislodging his net to avoid a facing a 2-on-0 situation while playing with AHL Bridgeport. It was a pretty smart move—or cowardly, depending at who is shouting on your Twitter feed—that saw him have to face just one player on a penalty shot instead.

His maneuver led to a swift change for the AHL, aptly known as the Leggio Rule

• Vending Machine Worker Pressed Into Action as Blues’ Emergency Goalie

Leggio, now playing for EHC Red Bull München in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, went back into his bag of tricks on Friday against the Krefeld Pinguine and pulled out a familiar one:

Will the DEL follow the AHL's path and prevent Clarkson's go-to move? Teammate and former NHLer Jonathan Masumoto had some thoughts after the 3-2 win.

“I’ve seen it on YouTube," Matsumoto said. "I think its a really smart idea. I’m sure the league makes a rule to stop goalies from doing that. Right now, it was an incredible idea and it worked out perfectly for him.” 

For Red Bull, it marked a third straight victory. They sit at 19-7-1, good for second in the DEL.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters