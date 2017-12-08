Vending Machine Worker Pressed Into Action as Blues’ Emergency Goalie

It was a dream come true for this Blues season ticket holder. 

By Associated Press
December 08, 2017

A vending machine worker in St. Louis dressed as the Blues emergency goalie Thursday night.

Season-ticket holder Tyler Stewart participated in pregame warmups and watched from the dressing room in the first period of the Blues' game against the Dallas Stars.

The 25-year-old former junior hockey player signed a tryout contract Thursday afternoon after backup Carter Hutton injured his lower body during the morning skate. St. Louis called up Ville Husso from AHL San Antonio, but Husso could not get to the arena in time for puck drop.

So Stewart opened the game as Jake Allen's backup.

"It was like a dream come true, obviously," Stewart said.

Husso arrived with about five minutes left in the first period, and Stewart was sent up to his regular seats to join his wife and mother for the rest of the game.

He got an up-close look at his local team first. He said he spoke with several players before the game, including Vladimir Tarasenko.

"Getting to hear (Coach Mike) Yeo's pregame speech was something," Stewart said.

• Emergency Goalies: Tales of Dealing With the NHL's Dire Roster Scenario

Stewart played on the club team at Saint Louis University. He got a call from the Blues on Thursday after he had already finished his shift working for a vending machine company.

St. Louis gave him jersey No. 98, and he turned aside a few shots during warmups.

"It's something I'll never forget," he said. "This was my Christmas present."

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters