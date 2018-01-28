Highlights: Pacific Division Triumphs Over Atlantic Division at NHL All Star Game

By Chris Chavez
January 28, 2018

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin teaming up to score a goal in the first shift of Sunday's NHL All-Star Game was among the many highlights from the three-on-three tournament in Tampa Bay.

The game was dividing into three-on-three match-ups between the league's four divisions. The Pacific Division won the $1 million pool prize over the Atlantic Division with a 5–2 victory in the final. Richard Rakell scored two goals for the Pacific in the final.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Brock Boeser was named tournament MVP.

Check out some of the highlights from Sunday below:

San Jose will host the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

