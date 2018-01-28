Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin teaming up to score a goal in the first shift of Sunday's NHL All-Star Game was among the many highlights from the three-on-three tournament in Tampa Bay.

The game was dividing into three-on-three match-ups between the league's four divisions. The Pacific Division won the $1 million pool prize over the Atlantic Division with a 5–2 victory in the final. Richard Rakell scored two goals for the Pacific in the final.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Brock Boeser was named tournament MVP.

Check out some of the highlights from Sunday below:

First goal of the 2018 #NHLAllStar game goes to Nathan MacKinnon! pic.twitter.com/dWblQankmK — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews mimicking the Matthews goal signal celebration is great pic.twitter.com/TtPsyp0tcV — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 28, 2018

HEY HATERS 👋 pic.twitter.com/D0WeLpkw97 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

absolute FILTH from Nikita Kucherov 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/D6HSzGpzdX — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

Put it in the bank, Brock Boeser! 🤑#NHLAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/OEWe6Qa2n1 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

Mike Green pickin' corners!



Join us for the final stretch of #NHLAllStar → https://t.co/Rc7gApBjMS pic.twitter.com/KE2wJKBtrk — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

San Jose will host the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.