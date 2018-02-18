Fans Ejected From United Center for Directing Racist Taunts at Capitals’ Devante Smith-Pelly

  A Capitals spokesman said the group of four yelled ''basketball, basketball, basketball'' toward Smith-Pelly, who is black. 

By Associated Press
February 18, 2018

The Capitals said a group of Blackhawk fans directed racial taunts Saturday toward forward Devante Smith-Pelly in the penalty box in the third period as he served a fighting major.

A Capitals spokesman said the group of four yelled ''basketball, basketball, basketball'' toward Smith-Pelly, who is black. The Blackhawks confirmed in a statement the fans were ''immediately removed.''

Smith-Pelly was not available for comment, but coach Barry Trotz said the player was ''a little upset,'' even though Trotz hadn't yet talked to him in detail.

''There's absolutely no place in the game of hockey or our country for racism,'' Trotz said. ''I think it's disgusting.''

NHL

