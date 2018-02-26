All 18 Trades Executed at the NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and what started as a quiet day turned out to be a fairly active deadline.

All told, 18 trades were executed on Monday, matching the total from last season. There were 37 players who changed teams, the same number as the 2016 deadline when 19 trades were made.

The biggest move of the day was the Rangers sending captain Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Lightning for Vladislav Namestnikov, two draft picks and two prospects. The most surprising was arguably Las Vegas giving up three draft picks for Tomas Tatar.

The full list of moves is below, courtesy of the NHL.

• Anaheim traded LW Chris Wagner to NY Islanders for LW Jason Chimera.

• Arizona traded C Ryan Kujawinski to Columbus for C Jordan Maletta.

• Arizona traded C Tyler Gaudet and D John Ramage to Nashville for D Trevor Murphy and LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie.

• Buffalo traded LW Evander Kane to San Jose for C Danny O'Regan, a conditional pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in 2020.

• Carolina traded RW Josh Jooris to Pittsburgh for C Greg McKegg.

• Chicago traded LW Ryan Hartman and its 5th-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft to Nashville for C Victor Ejdsell and Nashville's 1st- and 4th-round picks in 2018.

• Chicago traded RW Tommy Wingels to Boston for a conditional pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

• Colorado traded D Chris Bigras to NY Rangers for D Ryan Graves.

• Columbus traded C Nick Moutrey and its 3rd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to Ottawa for D Ian Cole.

• Columbus traded C Tyler Motte and LW Jussi Jokinen to Vancouver for LW Thomas Vanek.

• Detroit traded LW Tomas Tatar to Vegas for Vegas' 1st-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, NY Islanders' 2nd-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired) and Vegas' 3rd-round pick in 2021.

• Edmonton traded LW Patrick Maroon to New Jersey for C J.D. Dudek and New Jersey's 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

• Minnesota traded D Mike Reilly to Montreal for Washington's 5th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired).

• Montreal traded D Joe Morrow to Winnipeg for Winnipeg's 4th-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

• NY Rangers traded D Ryan McDonagh and LW J.T. Miller to Tampa Bay for C Vladislav Namestnikov, D Libor Hajek, C Brett Howden, Tampa Bay's 1st-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in 2019.

• Ottawa traded C Nick Shore to Calgary for Calgary's 7th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

• St. Louis traded C Paul Stastny to Winnipeg for LW Erik Foley, a conditional pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in 2020.

• Vancouver traded D Philip Holm to Vegas for LW Brendan Leipsic.