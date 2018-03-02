Go Behind the Scenes of the US Pond Hockey Championships

Go behind the scenes at the quintessential winter sporting event: the US Pond Hockey Championships. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 02, 2018

Interested in going behind the scenes at the US Pond Hockey Championships?

SI TV followed two teams in the championships to give you a raw, in-depth look at what goes into the quintessential winter sporting competition. One team has won seven of 12 tournaments, and the other brings a beer-can Stanley Cup every year. 

The event draws over 2,500 players, 300 teams and has 25 rinks, epitomizing sport in the North.  

The video feature also includes commentary from pond hockey legend Geno Parrish, who talks about why he comes back to the tournament year after year. 

Check out a preview of the documentary above—you definitely don't want to miss it. You can sign up for a free trial of SI TV now

