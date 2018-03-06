Paul Kariya's two donated championship rings were stolen from the Hockey Hall of Fame on Feb. 11, reports the CBC.

The thief walked into the Hall of Fame through an attached retail store and stole Kariya's 1993 world junior championship ring and 1994 world championship ring. The suspect fled the scene and took off in a rented U-Haul van.

Kariya was inducted into the Hall in 2017. But when he was told about the theft, he said he "understood these things happen," according to the CBC.

Toronto police are hoping that someone saw the suspect as the Hall was open at the time of the robbery.