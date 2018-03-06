Two of Paul Kariya's Championship Rings Stolen From Hockey Hall of Fame

Paul Kariya was inducted into the Hall in 2017.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 06, 2018

Paul Kariya's two donated championship rings were stolen from the Hockey Hall of Fame on Feb. 11, reports the CBC.

The thief walked into the Hall of Fame through an attached retail store and stole Kariya's 1993 world junior championship ring and 1994 world championship ring. The suspect fled the scene and took off in a rented U-Haul van.

Kariya was inducted into the Hall in 2017. But when he was told about the theft, he said he "understood these things happen," according to the CBC.

Toronto police are hoping that someone saw the suspect as the Hall was open at the time of the robbery. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now