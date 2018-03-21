Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda released a statement Wednesday after losing their son one month before his due date.

In a statement, the couple thanked everyone for the love and support they have received.

The Ottawa Senators captain sat out Tuesday's game with the team releasing a statement on the news.

“The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," the statement said. “We ask that you respect the family’s wishes for privacy during the grieving process.”

The two announced they were expecting in November. People reported the baby was due in mid-April.

They then celebrated having a baby boy with a hockey-themed gender reveal party, where Erik hit a puck that turned into blue dust.

You my boy blue.!! A post shared by Erik Karlsson (@erikkarlsson65) on Dec 18, 2017 at 6:06am PST

Many teams and former players shared their condolences on social media as well.