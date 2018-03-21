In a statement, the couple thanked everyone for the love and support they have received.
Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda released a statement Wednesday after losing their son one month before his due date.
At this extremely difficult time it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but we know one day we’ll get there. We would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received and also for respecting our privacy and the process we need to go through now. We feel very lucky to be Axels parents. Even though he was stillborn, we know we will hold him again one day under different circumstances and the joy he gave us will be with us forever.
The Ottawa Senators captain sat out Tuesday's game with the team releasing a statement on the news.
“The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," the statement said. “We ask that you respect the family’s wishes for privacy during the grieving process.”
The two announced they were expecting in November. People reported the baby was due in mid-April.
They then celebrated having a baby boy with a hockey-themed gender reveal party, where Erik hit a puck that turned into blue dust.
Many teams and former players shared their condolences on social media as well.