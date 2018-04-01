Philadelphia Flyers left winger Claude Giroux is putting his name in the mix for the Hart Trophy, and on Sunday, he added another highlight to his repertoire.

Giroux scored the game-winning overtime goal with 1:21 left in overtime against the Boston Bruins on a beautiful breakaway goal, giving the Flyers a 4–3 victory

The win moved the Flyers into seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Both Philadelphia and the Columbus Blue Jackets both have 94 points.

Despite the loss, the Bruins still lead the Eastern Conference in points.

Giroux now has 29 goals and 66 assists this season and his 95 points are tied for 3rd in the league.

The Flyers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is three with three regular season games remaining.