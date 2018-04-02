On Monday, Vancouver Canucks forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin announced this season will be their final year in the National Hockey League.

The twins, both 37, published a letter of thanks to Vancouver fans Monday afternoon. The Canucks still have three games remaining on this season's slate, but the Sedins—who are in their 18th NHL season—said they felt now was the right time to make their announcement.

"We want to share these final three games with you," the Sedins say in the letter. "We also want to share these games with our families, friends, teammates, coaches, trainers, staff and everyone at the Canucks who have supported us. You've all been with us every step of the way, and we want to thank you."

The hockey world, in British Columbia and beyond, won't be quite the same without them. Since the Canucks selected Daniel and Henrik with the second and third overall picks, respectively, in the 1999 draft, the Swedish siblings have been a dynamic force for club and country. The Sedins have combined for two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's MVP, and a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2011. They've each played in more than 1,300 games and they've each scored over 1,000 points. In a league stocked with plenty of sibling success stories, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are the only pair to each reach the millennium mark.

"We started the year with the mindset that a decision would be made in the postseason," the letter reads. "But it became clear, after discussions with our families throughout the year, that this will be our last season. This feels right for all of us."

The impact that Henrik and Daniel Sedin have had on the Canucks (Henrik has the most points in franchise history, and Daniel is second) and the NHL cannot be understated.

"They're great people, humble as it gets and they love the game," team president Trevor Linden said in a press conference on Monday. "Who they are and the culture they set will live within this organization and this city for a long time."

In appropriate Sedin fashion, they will end their careers the way they started them: together. Their final game in Vancouver will be on Thursday, April 5 against Arizona, and their last NHL game will be Saturday, April 7 in Edmonton.