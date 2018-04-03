The NHL’s goalie interference issue reared its head again on Tuesday, and at least a couple of notable names aren’t happy about it.

With less than a second remaining in regulation, the Nashville Predators thought they had tied the game at two after Filip Forsberg deposited a rebound behind Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo. The goal was immediately reviewed by the league’s Situation Room in Toronto, with the decision nullifying the tally.

The NHL's official explanation:

"The Situation Room determined the deliberate actions of [Viktor] Arvidsson's stick caused Luongo to spin and cause the covered puck to come loose prior to the goal. Rule 78.7 states in part: The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room (which shall include a former referee in the Officiating Department in the decision-making process), after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the Referee who made the original call, determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to "Interference on the Goalkeeper," as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4."

Rule 69.1 (2) states that goals should be disallowed if "an attacking player initiates intentional or deliberate contat with a goalkeeper, inside or outside the goal."

The overturned goal gave the Panthers a 2-1 win as they continue to chase a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with only a few games remaining, and drew the ire of some high-profile hockey fans:

Hey @NHL , those are the kind of calls that cause fans to lose faith in the head office.. Always let the officials on the ice have final say.. That is weak.. At least it wasn’t an important game. #sarcism — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) April 4, 2018

I am seriously livid. @NHL , fix this. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

Dear @nhl I love you and I always will but @PredsNHL were robbed tonight. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) April 4, 2018

Getting consistency on goaltender interference was a point of emphasis at the NHL’s recent GM meetings, which led to the decision to send all coach’s challenges for goalie interference to the Situation Room.

The league might want to hurry up and get this sorted out—being on Jack Bauer’s bad side probably isn’t a good thing.