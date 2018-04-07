Maple Leafs' coach Mike Babcock fought back tears Saturday discussing the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 14 people and injured 15 others in Saskatchewan, Canada, on Friday night.

Babcock is a native of the area and had trouble getting through remarks ahead of Toronto's game against the Canadians on Saturday.

"I can’t even imagine being a parent, or the wife, or the kids at home, going through something like this. The hockey world is an unbelievable world…you can’t make up for loss, you just can’t. It’s going to rip the heart out of your chest. We pray for those families and think about them. I don’t know what else to say, a horrific, horrific accident."

The coach said he knew the road where the accident occurred pretty well, and talked about bus trips that every hockey player takes.

"This is supposed to be as safe as it gets. It just goes to show you’ve got to embrace each and every day and each and every day, you’re with your family. You better enjoy it."

The Maple Leaf's Tyler Bozak and Patrick Marleau, who are from the area, also discussed the tragedy.

“All of us have spent a lot of time on buses. Just a tragedy and you can’t really put into words anything.” - @Bozie42



🎥: https://t.co/4XfKCLlBkK#PrayForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/EXmwTw3PEI — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2018

“In Saskatchewan, every community is fairly small so everybody knows everybody, and we try and look out for each other..” - Patrick Marleau



🎥: https://t.co/mTYWra3Xay#PrayForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/521D1ZlueF — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2018

As the extent of the crash becomes known, condolences have poured in from across the hockey world.

A GoFundMe page started by a Humboldt resident has raised over $1 million with the money going to families at the appropriate time.