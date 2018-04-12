The Blue Jackets beat the Capitals in a 4-3 overtime win thanks to Artemi Panarin's amazing goal.

Panarin hit the goal to the top right corner of the net past Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer.

The Capitals scored two goals in the first period after two power play goals. The Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson was also ejected in the first period for hitting Capitals Michal Kempny from behind into the boards.

The Blue Jackets rallied by scoring a goal in the second period and two more in the third. Blue Jackets center Nick Foligno also left the game in the third period when hit in the face by a slapshot from Capitals.

Game two is on Sunday night in Washington, D.C.