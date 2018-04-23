This might really be the San Jose Sharks's year.

They opened up the NHL postseason with four wins over the Ducks to advance to the second round after getting bounced in the opening round last season.

San Jose still has some work to do to avenge it's 2016 Stanley Cup Finals loss to the Penguins, but a form of divine intervention will be working in favor of the Sharks for the remainder of the postseason.

Rapper Lil B, also known to the world as The BasedGod, has played an integral role in deciding NBA champions over the years, and he is now extending his powers of controlling the hardwood to the ice.

The same man who cursed Kevin Durant when the then-Oklahoma City star refused to play him in a game to 21 (a curse that was lifted when Durant joined the Warriors) and then put a hex on James Harden for not acknowledging the origins of the "cooking" dance that Harden has made a signature celebration, has now extended love to the Sharks and all but decided who will win the Stanley Cup this year.

@LILBTHEBASEDGOD can the San Jose Sharks get some #BayAreaLove with your blessing for the rest of the NHL Playoffs pls? #NextStopLasVegas — Joel Ward (@JRandalWard42) April 23, 2018

Zam Bose in San Jose the legendary San Jose sharks are #blessed by “ The BasedGod “ I would also love to come to a game and meet staff and players ! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) April 23, 2018

Let us know when and we'll make it happen! 👍 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 23, 2018

Now this is an honor im a huge fan of San Jose state and San Jose sharks are a huge part of pop culture! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) April 23, 2018

Lil B is from The Bay, so his decisions to lift the curse he put on Durant and put a blessing on the Sharks make total sense, and could be viewed as nothing more than showing love for the hometown team ... if one didn't know any better.

After lifting the curse off Durant last year, The 2014 NBA MVP led the Warriors to their second title in three years and won Finals MVP. It's not a guarantee the Sharks will lift the Stanley Cup to close out this season, but everyone should start paying a lot more attention to Joel Ward and the rest of the Sharks.

And San Jose should start thanking The BasedGod now.