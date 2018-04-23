San Jose Sharks Have Received a Blessing From Lil B The BasedGod

Is there even a reason we should really care about with the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this point?

By Khadrice Rollins
April 23, 2018

This might really be the San Jose Sharks's year.

They opened up the NHL postseason with four wins over the Ducks to advance to the second round after getting bounced in the opening round last season.

San Jose still has some work to do to avenge it's 2016 Stanley Cup Finals loss to the Penguins, but a form of divine intervention will be working in favor of the Sharks for the remainder of the postseason.

Rapper Lil B, also known to the world as The BasedGod, has played an integral role in deciding NBA champions over the years, and he is now extending his powers of controlling the hardwood to the ice.

The same man who cursed Kevin Durant when the then-Oklahoma City star refused to play him in a game to 21 (a curse that was lifted when Durant joined the Warriors) and then put a hex on James Harden for not acknowledging the origins of the "cooking" dance that Harden has made a signature celebration, has now extended love to the Sharks and all but decided who will win the Stanley Cup this year.

Lil B is from The Bay, so his decisions to lift the curse he put on Durant and put a blessing on the Sharks make total sense, and could be viewed as nothing more than showing love for the hometown team ... if one didn't know any better.

After lifting the curse off Durant last year, The 2014 NBA MVP led the Warriors to their second title in three years and won Finals MVP. It's not a guarantee the Sharks will lift the Stanley Cup to close out this season, but everyone should start paying a lot more attention to Joel Ward and the rest of the Sharks.

And San Jose should start thanking The BasedGod now.

