2018 NHL Playoffs Second Round Schedule

The road to the Stanley Cup continues with the second round beginning Thursday.

The stage was set after the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in a thriller on Wednesday.

The Penguins are looking to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders did it from 1980–1983. The Golden Knights are looking for a title in their inaugural season.

See every game of the second round below.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (A2)

Saturday, April 28, 3pm: Bruins @ Lightning (NBC, SN, TVA Sports)

Monday, April 30, 7pm: Bruins @ Lightning (NBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, May 2, 7pm: Lightning @ Bruins (NBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Friday, May 4, 7pm: Lightning @ Bruins (NBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 6, TBD (if necessary): Bruins @ Lightning

Tuesday, May 8, TBD (if necessary): Lightning @ Bruins

Thursday, May 10, TBD (if necessary): Bruins @ Lightning

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (M2)

Thursday, April 26, 7pm: Penguins @ Capitals (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVA Sports)

Sunday, April 29, 3pm: Penguins @ Capitals (NBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Tuesday, May 1, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Penguins (NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports 2)

Thursday, May 3, 7pm: Capitals @ Penguins (NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports)

Saturday, May 5, TBD (if necessary): Penguins @ Capitals | TBD

Monday, May 7, TBD (if necessary): Capitals @ Penguins | TBD

Wednesday, May 9, TBD (if necessary): Penguins @ Capitals | TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (C2)

Friday, April 27, 8pm: Jets @ Predators (​NBCSN, CBC, SN360, TVA Sports)

Sunday, April 29, 7pm: Jets @ Predators (​NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Tuesday, May 1, 8pm: Predators @ Jets (CNBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Thursday, May 3, 9:30pm: Predators @ Jets (​NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Saturday, May 5, TBD (if necessary): Jets @ Predators

Monday, May 7, TBD (if necessary): Predators @ Jets

Thursday, May 10, TBD (if necessary): Jets @ Predators

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

Thursday, April 26, 10pm: Sharks @ Golden Knights (​NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVA Sports)

Saturday, April 28, 8pm: Sharks @ Golden Knights (NBC, CBC, SN, TVA Sports)

Monday, April 30, 10pm: Golden Knights @ Sharks (​NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, May 2, 10pm: Golden Knights @ Sharks (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Friday, May 4, 10pm (if necessary): Sharks @ Golden Knights (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 6, TBD (if necessary): Golden Knights @ Sharks

Tuesday, May 8, TBD (if necessary): Sharks @ Golden Knights