Sabres Get First Pick in 2018 NHL Draft Lottery

The Buffalo Sabres won the top pick in the 2018 NHL draft lottery.

The Hurricanes got the second pick, while the Canadiens scored the third.

The draft will be held on June 22-23 in Dallas.

Check out the full draft order below.

2018 NHL Draft Order

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Carolina Hurricanes

3. Montreal Canadiens

4. Ottawa Senators

5. Arizona Coyotes

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Vancouver Canucks

8. Chicago Blackhawks

9. New York Rangers

10. Edmonton Oilers

11. New York Islanders

12. New York Islanders (from Calgary Flames)

13. Dallas Stars

14. Philadelphia Flyers (from St. Louis Blues)

15. Florida Panthers