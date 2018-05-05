Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second-round series against the Lightning on Sunday, reports NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

Krug left Game 4 on Friday night after crashing into the boards in the third period. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game that Krug had a lower body injury and would be evaluated further.

The defenseman was seen leaving TD Garden on crutches with his left foot in a walking boot.

🎥 Bruce Cassidy provides the latest on Torey Krug and looks ahead to Sunday's Game 5 with the Lightning: pic.twitter.com/RWLuv7Pqe3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2018

Krug's absence will be felt by the Bruins. He has scored 12 points in 11 games this postseason. Nick Holden will fill in for him.

Game 5 is on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1.