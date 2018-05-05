Bruins' Torey Krug Out For Game 5 With Lower Body Injury

Krug left Game 4 on Friday night after crashing his left foot into the boards.

By Jenna West
May 05, 2018

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second-round series against the Lightning on Sunday, reports NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

Krug left Game 4 on Friday night after crashing into the boards in the third period. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game that Krug had a lower body injury and would be evaluated further.

The defenseman was seen leaving TD Garden on crutches with his left foot in a walking boot. 

NHL tells Bruins' Marchand to stop licking opponents

Krug's absence will be felt by the Bruins. He has scored 12 points in 11 games this postseason. Nick Holden will fill in for him.

Game 5 is on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1.

