Watch: Bruins Wing Brad Marchand Refuses to Stop Licking Opponents

Screenshot from @PeteBlackburn via Twitter

The NHL cannot control what Brad Marchand chooses to do with his tongue.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 04, 2018

Bruins wing Brad Marchand has decided he has no rules and will not be tamed by the NHL.

Last week, the league reached out to Marchand and asked him to stop licking his opponents. It seems like a pretty reasonable request.

However, Marchand tried to insist the league didn't actually reach out to him to say he should stop licking people. So the league had to come out and say that it told Marchand to stop licking people.

Well, the message didn't stick.

That's Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan becoming the most recent victim of Marchand's tongue in Friday's Game 4.

The Lightning hold a 2-1 series lead and are tied with Boston at three heading to overtime.

It will be interesting to see if the NHL decides to punish Marchand, but it's clear that simply talking with him and asking him to stop is not the answer.

