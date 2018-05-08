Tortured Capitals fans don’t just live in D.C.—they span the globe.

The sun was up in Finland by the time Washington finally moved past the Penguins on Monday to qualify for their first Eastern Conference Final in 19 years, and this hardcore Finnish Caps fan wasn’t tired at all.

Translation: KUZNETSOV! KUZNETSOV! KUZNETSOV! KUZNETSOV! KUZNETSOV! .. PITTSBURGH HAS BEEN BEATEN! PITTSBURGH HAS BEEN BEATEN! PITTSBURGH HAS BEEN BEATEN! .. THAT’S IT! THAT’S IT! THAT’S IT! ... THIS CAN’T BE REAL!!! .. THAT’S THE GAME! . THAT’S THE SERIES! .. KUZNETSOV DOES IT! — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) May 8, 2018

The guy’s name is Saku Pienimäki and he lives in the city of Vaasa on Finland’s western coast. NoVaCapsFans.com spoke with him last month when the playoffs started to get his take on being a fan of a team that plays on the other side of the world.

“Games come on here in the middle of the night, and it’s its own challenge to watch the games, but I’m used to it,” Pienimäki said. “They think we’re crazy when we take up in the middle of sleeping to watch games.”

It’s especially crazy when you’re team keeps losing, so hopefully this year is different.