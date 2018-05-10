Goalie Alex Lyon of the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms saved 94 shots in a five-overtime contest that was the longest game in the league's 82-year history.

The Phantoms beat the beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 on Wednesday in Game 4 of the Calder Cup playoff series. The longest game previous to this one was a first-round meeting between the Philadelphia Phantoms and the Albany River Rats in 2008.

The longest game in AHL history is over! Alex Krushelnyski is the hero and the @LVPhantoms get the win! #LVvsCHA pic.twitter.com/enyOOkj9n7 — AHL (@TheAHL) May 10, 2018

The Phantoms are the Checkers are the AHL affiliates of the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively.

The marathon game ended win Alex Krushelnyski had the the game-winner, giving the Phantoms a 3-1 series lead.

Lyon, who started seven games for the Flyers this season, stopped the last 79 Checkers shots, holding them scoreless over the last 120 minutes of the game.