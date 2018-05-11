All it took was a span of 10 seconds for what was momentarily thought to be a tied game to become a two-goal lead for the Washington Capitals. This short duration was a crucial swing of momentum in the Capitals’ 4-2 win in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Down one goal with 7.5 seconds left in the first period, Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov had a partial breakaway and miraculously flipped the puck past Braden Holtby for what he thought would tie the game. But back up ice, the Lightning were called for too many men on the ice and the goal was waved off to put the Capitals on the power play.

Alex Ovechkin scored two seconds into the ensuing power play to give the Caps a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. While Washington had two goals, the Lightning had just two shots on goal in the first period.

Jay Beagle extended the Caps' lead 2:40 into the second period when Dmitry Orlov picked the puck up along the boards and Brett Connolly shot it from the slot. Beagle found the loose puck to scoop up and push past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Lars Eller made it 4-0 a few minutes later on the power play when Ovechkin fanned on a shot and Eller picked it up to score. Eller’s goal puts Washington at 15 power-play goals so far this postseason.

Tampa Bay finally figured out Holtby in the third period when Kucherov set up a one-timer for Steven Stamkos on the power play. The Lightning had a spark of energy throughout the final frame and even cut the lead in half when Ondrej Palat went short side on Holtby to put the Bolts within two. But the effort was too late for Tampa Bay. Game 2 is on Sunday.