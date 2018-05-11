Have the Capitals Ever Won the Stanley Cup?

The Capitals have only played in the Stanley Cup Finals once in 1998.

By Jenna West
May 11, 2018

The Capitals have never won the Stanley Cup in the franchise's 43 years.

Washington made it to the Stanley Cup Final once in 1998, when the Detriot Red Wings beat the Caps to win their second consecutive Cup.

The Capitals' Joe Juneau scored an overtime goal in Game 6 of the '98 conference finals to defeat the Sabres and send Washington to the Cup. However, Detroit swept Washington in four games.

Over the next 18 seasons, the Capitals returned to the playoffs 12 times but never advanced to the conference finals. 

In 2016 and 2017, the Penguins defeated them consecutively in the second round, but the Capitals kept history from repeating itself this year.

Facing the Penguins again in this season's second round, the Caps won the series 4-2 to send them to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Lightning.

