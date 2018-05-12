Winnepeg Mounts Early Lead in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final

The Jets scored three goals in less than seven minutes in their 4-2 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

By Kristen Nelson
May 12, 2018

Four goals in the first 8:10 of the game marked what will likely be a fast-paced series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets, who took Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, 4-2.

The Jets scored 65 seconds into the game when Mark Scheifele skated through the neutral zone and dropped a pass that Dustin Byfuglien stepped into to blast past Marc-Andre Fleury. Patrick Laine followed that up on the power play a few minutes later when Blake Wheeler found him all alone on the left side.

Winnipeg’s third goal took a bit of examination when the puck bounced off Joel Armia’s skate and past Fleury. Originally deemed not a goal on the ice, further review  flipped the call when it showed Armia didn’t kick the puck in. Vegas challenged the call for goalie interference to no avail.

After several minutes of waiting around for the call, Vegas seized on the slowed momentum and quickly responded. The Knights had possession in the offensive zone during a delayed penalty for Winnipeg and Brayden McNabb scored to give the Knights some life.

The second period started at a much calmer speed, but midway through Scheifele revitalized the crowd on the power play with a deflection on a Byfuglien shot. The Knights tallied a power-play goal of their own to close out the period when Bill Karlsson tapped in a shot from Jonathan Marchessault.

A scoreless third period capped off the game. 

WPG leads series 1-0 | Full Recap | Box Score

      Double Bogey (+2)