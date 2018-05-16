Qatar Calls Off Deal to Keep Metro Open Later for Capitals-Lightning Game 4

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals begins at 8 p.m. D.C.'s Metro closes at 11:30 p.m.

By Jenna West
May 16, 2018

Qatar has not paid to keep Washington D.C.'s Metro open later for the Capitals-Lightning Game 4 on Thursday night, according to NBC 4 Washington.

It was reported yesteday that Qatar would pay $100,000 to keep the train open past its normal closing time at 11:30 p.m.

The deal "seems to have come undone," Jack Evans, D.C. Councilmember and Metro Board Chairman, told NBC 4. 

Evans said Qatari officials tried to change some wording in the agreement that would require board approval. Both sides are still in talks over the deal, but Evans is not certain it will come through.

Last year, Evans led a delegation to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the hope of getting foreign investors interested in projects in the city, according to the Washington Post.

On Tuesday night, Exelon paid $100,000 to keep the Metro open until 12:30 a.m. for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 3.

