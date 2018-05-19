Blackhawks' Marian Hossa Confirms Hockey Career Over

Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa confirmed to a Slovakian newspaper that he will not return to the NHL.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 19, 2018

"I will not play hockey anymore," Hossa said. "I have a valid contract with Chicago for the next three years, but I have only one health and it does not allow me to return."

The 39-year-old missed the entire 2017–2018 season with a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medication needed to treat the allergy prevented him from suiting up. 

He signed a 12-year deal worth $63.3-million in 2009 and has three years remaining. He has not retired, allowing the team to place him on long-term injured reserve, which allows for some salary cap relief. If Hossa does retire, the Blackhawks would recapture penalties. His contract is a commodity, however, as his salary is $1 million for each season left on the deal and could be traded to a team trying to reach the cap floor.

Hossa has played 1,309 games since entering the league with the Ottawa Senators in the 1997-98 season at 19 years old. He also played with the Thrashers, Penguins and Red Wings and has been a member of the Blackhawks for the past eight seasons. Hossa will finish his career with 525 goals and 1,134 points—including a career-high 43 goals and 100 points in 2006-07—and three Stanley Cups, to go with five NHL All-Star Game appearances during his 19 active seasons.

