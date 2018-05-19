The Lightning’s fourth line of Ryan Callahan, Cedric Paquette and Chris Kunitz has earned top billing of late, getting the nod for the opening faceoff from head coach Jon Cooper for three straight games. The way Game 5 went, don’t expect Steven Stamkos and Tampa Bay’s other marquee superstars to complain about starting out on the bench.

Ryan Callahan set up the first goal and scored the game-winner as Tampa Bay took its first lead of the Eastern Conference Final with a 3–2 win over the Capitals, forcing Washington into an elimination game at home on Monday night. Callahan added a stiff hit on defenseman Brooks Orpik late in the third period that could have been a fitting microcosm of the night’s performance.

The Capitals’ Game 5 performance would have fit well within any number of playoff failures past, but set within this year’s run, in which their focus and effort have been largely consistent even in defeat, it was jarring to see them blown off their mark by the fourth line, even if the Lightning got to this point by getting all they can out of one of the league’s deepest lineups.

The Capitals’ bid to reclaim momentum in the series got off to a nightmare start, as two puck battles lost by defenseman Dmitry Orlov led to a pair of Lightning goals within the first 10 minutes. The initial strike came 19 seconds in at the hands of Tampa Bay’s fourth line, when Ryan Callahan pounced on Orlov’s neutral-zone turnover and outhustled Orlov for a sweep pass to Paquette, who fired home his first goal of the playoffs to ignite the Amalie Arena crowd. Then Orlov struggled to corral the puck on a bouncing Lightning clearance and was tripped up by Stamkos, who started an odd-man rush that ended with a long-distance Ondrej Palat wrister that beat Braden Holtby with 10:56 left in the opening period.

The third goal came 33 seconds into the second period, when Callahan came crashing in for a follow-up to Anton Stralman’s net drive and was slammed by Alex Ovechkin as he reached the crease, the puck banking in off his glove as he fell to the ice.

Trailing by three goals, the visitors picked up their energy for a necessary push. Evgeni Kuznetsov got his stick on a Matt Niskanen rocket from the point to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy. Even before his rocket blast from just above the circle cut the deficit to one with 96 seconds left, Ovechkin played an aggressive, unencumbered game, winning puck battles and setting his teammates up for scoring chances. But he, Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson combined for seven shots on the night.

The Capitals’ forwards combined for just three shots in the first 20 minutes—and one was a redirection of a blue-line blast that led to their first goal.

TBL leads series 3-2 | Full Recap | Box Score