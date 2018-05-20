The Vegas Golden Knights continue to make history, this time thanks to an unlikely source.

Winger Ryan Reaves, known more for his hardened fists than his soft hands, tipped in a shot from defenseman Lucas Sbisa into the top corner behind Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck at 13:21 of the second period, a goal that would stand as the winner and send the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final on the heels of a 2-1 win in Game 5 that clinched the Western Conference Final.

It was Reaves's first goal with Vegas after coming over from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, and it couldn't have come at a better—or bigger—time.

Alex Tuch also scored for the Golden Knights, notching the opening goal on a snap shot from the slot as part of an early stretch that saw Vegas outshoot the Jets 7-2 in the first half of the first period.

Winnipeg came roaring back, however, firing another 11 shots in the final 10 minutes of the frame, including Josh Morrissey's blast off of an offensive zone faceoff, beating Marc-Andre Fleury high-glove side for his first career playoff goal to knot the score.

Fleury wouldn't be beaten again, finishing the afternoon with 31 saves to frustrate the Jets in their final game of the season.

The Golden Knights, who started the season at 500-1 Stanley Cup odds, now await their opponent for the Final. Whether it's the Capitals or the Lightning, it's a safe bet that Vegas will be ready to make just a little more history this year.