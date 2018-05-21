How Did the Vegas Golden Knights Get Their Name?

How did the Stanley Cup finalists get their name?

By Nihal Kolur
May 21, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights seem to be the talk of the town these days.

After the expansion club defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, experts have been quick to call Vegas the best expansion team ever.

But how did the name, Vegas Golden Knights, originate?

According to owner Bill Foley, the organization wanted a powerful warrior to represent Las Vegas. 

"We are now the Golden Knights," he said in November. "My whole idea was to create a logo and a name that was powerful, that would epitomize the warrior class. The knights are the epitome of the warrior class, the top of the line in terms of defending the realm, defending the unprotected. This is all part of the culture we want to create with the hockey team. And hockey players are warriors and they're team players, they're not individuals, they're playing together."

Foley was reportedly deciding between the Silver Knights and Desert Knights as the team's name, but ultimately decided on Golden Knights.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)