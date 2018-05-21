How Did the Vegas Golden Knights Get Their Name?

The Vegas Golden Knights seem to be the talk of the town these days.

After the expansion club defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, experts have been quick to call Vegas the best expansion team ever.

But how did the name, Vegas Golden Knights, originate?

According to owner Bill Foley, the organization wanted a powerful warrior to represent Las Vegas.

"We are now the Golden Knights," he said in November. "My whole idea was to create a logo and a name that was powerful, that would epitomize the warrior class. The knights are the epitome of the warrior class, the top of the line in terms of defending the realm, defending the unprotected. This is all part of the culture we want to create with the hockey team. And hockey players are warriors and they're team players, they're not individuals, they're playing together."

Foley was reportedly deciding between the Silver Knights and Desert Knights as the team's name, but ultimately decided on Golden Knights.