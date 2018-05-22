The Stanley Cup Final will get started on Monday, May 28.

If the series goes all seven games, the finale will take place Wednesday, June 13.

The Vegas Golden Knights were the first team to get a berth to the Cup Final after defeating the Winnipeg Jets in six games to reach the championship round in their first season.

The Knights will face the winner of a Game 7 between th Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals. If the Lightning win, they will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but if the Capitals reach the title round, Vegas will be the site of Game 1.

Every game of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at 8 p.m. ET .

Check out the full schedule of games below:

Game 1: Monday, May 28

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30

Game 3: Saturday, June 2

Game 4: Monday, June 4

Game 5: Thursday, June 7*

Game 6: Sunday, June 10*

Game 7: Wednesday, June 13*

* - If necessary