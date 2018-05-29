Stanley Cup Final: Wilson, Marchessault Have Differing Opinions on Game 1 Hit

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault explained their perspectives on Wilson's Game 1 hit that sent Marchessault to the locker room.

By Michael Blinn
May 29, 2018

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson had to answer for another hit this postseason.

The Caps winger thew a late, blindside check on Jonathan Marchessault that sent the Vegas Golden Knights forward to the locker room at 5:53 of the third period of Game 1 and earned Wilson a penalty for interference.

Golden Knights forward David Perron’s cross-checking infraction at the same time made it 4-on-4 for two minutes.

When asked about the hit after the game, a 6-4 Vegas win, both Wilson and Marchessault had differing viewpoints.

"I believe it was a good clean hit,” Wilson said after the loss. “It’s playoff hockey, there’s going to be big hits, it’s a contact sport. You always have your reputation. When you play my physical style, you’re going to have that reputation. I trust myself. I play the game hard. It’s my job to bring that energy, that physicality. Right after he got up he said ‘good hit.’”

Marchessault, who later returned to the game, had this to say: “I saw the hit. I remember everything. It was a late hit... the league is going to take care of it.”

NHL
Stanley Cup Final: Late Goal Lifts Golden Knights to Game 1 Win Over Capitals

Wilson was suspended for three games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the postseason following a high hit that broke Zach Aston-Reese’s jaw. He was under scrutiny in the first round for a charging penalty against Alexander Wennberg and the Columbus Blue Jackets in Round 1, while avoiding punishment for a high hit on Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2. Wilson also missed two preseason games and the first four of the 2017-18 season for a pair of hits against the St. Louis Blues.

According to The Sporting News, Wilson is the most-penalized player in the regular season since 2013, racking up 806 penalty minutes on 255 calls, 20 of those being majors with 11 misconducts and a match penalty. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)