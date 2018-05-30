Watch: Vegas' James Neal Scores First Goal in Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 vs. Capitals

Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire

This marks the 12th time in 17 playoff games that Vegas has scored first.

By Jenna West
May 30, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights have struck first in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Capitals.

Only eight minutes into the first period, winger James Neal knocked the puck out of mid air. The puck bounced off of the post and into the net, giving Vegas an early 1-0 lead over the Capitals.

Neal's goal marks the 12th time in 17 playoff games that the Golden Knights have scored first. Vegas is 11-1 in those games.

This is the fourth postseason game that Neal has scored in. Vegas has a 4-0 record each time.

Vegas won Game 1 in a 6-4 victory after delivering a crushing blow to the Capitals in the third period to break a 4-4 tie.

You can follow the game here.

