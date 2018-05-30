The Vegas Golden Knights have struck first in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Capitals.

Only eight minutes into the first period, winger James Neal knocked the puck out of mid air. The puck bounced off of the post and into the net, giving Vegas an early 1-0 lead over the Capitals.

Neal's goal marks the 12th time in 17 playoff games that the Golden Knights have scored first. Vegas is 11-1 in those games.

This is the fourth postseason game that Neal has scored in. Vegas has a 4-0 record each time.

Vegas won Game 1 in a 6-4 victory after delivering a crushing blow to the Capitals in the third period to break a 4-4 tie.

James Neal strikes first!



VGK 1, WSH 0https://t.co/lNxolajBP3 pic.twitter.com/Wdd9YaHFam — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) May 31, 2018

