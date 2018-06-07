Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin lifted his first Stanley Cup before passing it off to Nicklas Backstrom following Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Las Vegas to win the Stanley Cup.

Ovechkin did not hold back on showing his excitement as he skated around the rink raising the Cup and yelling. After several minutes, Ovechkin handed the Cup off to Nicklas Backstrom. The two teammates have played together for 12 years for the Capitals.

Backstrom handed the Cup to Matt Niskanen who has spent the last four years of his 12-year career with Washington.

Alexander Ovechkin hands the #StanleyCup to Nicklas Backstrom! pic.twitter.com/VfYCBxnfYF — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2018

The Capitals' 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 gives Washington their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.