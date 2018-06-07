Stanley Cup Final: Alex Ovechkin Wins Conn Smythe Trophy

Alex Ovechkin became only the second Russian-born player to win the Conn Symthe.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2018

Alex Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ovechkin scored 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games during the 2018 playoffs. 

The left wing has been dominant throughout the postseason. His biggest playoff moment came during the Eastern Conference final Game 7 as he scored the first goal of the Capitals' 4-0 win over the Lightning, sending Washington to the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1998.

Ovechkin becomes only the second Russian-born player to win the Conn Symthe. The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin became the first when he won the trophy in 2009.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)