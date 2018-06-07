Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie had an emotional response to winning his first Stanley Cup on Thursday night.

When asked how the win felt, Oshie started crying while talking about his father who has Alzheimer's.

"My dad doesn't remember a lot of stuff these days," Oshie said. "But I tell you what, he's here tonight...this one will stick with him forever."

.@TJOshie77's dad has Alzheimer's, but he is sure that he'll remember this one. ❤️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/U6AwR8QZOF — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2018

Oshie and his dad were seen hugging on the rink after his interview.

Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018

The Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history with a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 5 in Las Vegas on Thursday.