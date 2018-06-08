After winning the Stanley Cup over the Golden Knights on Thursday night, Ovechkin confirmed that he and his wife, Nastya, are expecting their first child.

During a postgame interview with Sportsnet, Ovechkin was asked, "Okay, you’re married now, you and Nastya are expecting your first child, you’ve got the Stanley Cup: could life be any better than it is tonight?"

Ovechkin did not reference his child specifically but answered about how happy he felt.

"It's unbelievable. I'm just happy," Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin also went on to share a message with Capitals fans over the historic win.

"Fans, we did it," he said. "Get some beers. Start celebrating. We're the Stanley Cup champions."

The Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history after defeating the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 on Thursday night.