Fans Climb Poles, Go Crazy in Streets After Capitals Win Stanley Cup

Screenshot/Twitter

Fans went wild in D.C. after the Capitals won their first ever Stanley Cup.

By Jenna West
June 08, 2018

The Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and you better believe fans in Washington, D.C. celebrated in the streets. Washington won the Cup by defeating the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crowds formed in the streets of D.C. hours before Game 5 even started. Once the Capitals clinched their win, people went nuts and did what any championship city seems to do: climb street poles. One fan climbed a pole with an inflatable Stanley Cup while another one climbed a Dragon pole in Chinatown.

Fans filled the Capital One Arena in D.C. to watch Game 5, where they went wild after the Capitals won.

The Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, ending a 26-year curse on D.C. The city last experienced a championship win when the Redskins beat the Bills in Super Bowl XXVI in 1992. Washington previously went to the Cup Final once in 1998 but lost to the Red Wings.

