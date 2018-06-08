Newspaper Roundup: Washington Capitals Win First Stanley Cup

Newspapers across the country celebrated the Capitals’ first title in franchise history with front pages dedicated to their Stanley Cup win.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 08, 2018

The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Thursday, just in time for the newspapers 

The Capitals last appeared in the Stanley Cup in 1998. 

With the score tied at 3–3 in the third period, Lars Eller made the game-winning goal to put the Capitals up ahead for good at 4–3. 

Team captain Alex Ovechkin won the Conn Symthe trophy after scoring 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games during the 2018 playoffs. 

• Celebrate Washington’s first Stanley Cup with SI’s championship package

Check out the newspaper fronts chronicling Washington's history-making night below.

After fans celebrated Thursday night, the city is now moving on to planning the victory parade, reports ESPN. 

More NHL

