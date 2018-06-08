The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Thursday, just in time for the newspapers

The Capitals last appeared in the Stanley Cup in 1998.

With the score tied at 3–3 in the third period, Lars Eller made the game-winning goal to put the Capitals up ahead for good at 4–3.

Team captain Alex Ovechkin won the Conn Symthe trophy after scoring 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games during the 2018 playoffs.

Check out the newspaper fronts chronicling Washington's history-making night below.

An early look at the front page: “At last, Capitals hoist the Cup”https://t.co/fkUj2VkwZ5 pic.twitter.com/MUR9jGIsFZ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2018

After fans celebrated Thursday night, the city is now moving on to planning the victory parade, reports ESPN.