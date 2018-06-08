Newspapers across the country celebrated the Capitals’ first title in franchise history with front pages dedicated to their Stanley Cup win.
The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Thursday, just in time for the newspapers
The Capitals last appeared in the Stanley Cup in 1998.
With the score tied at 3–3 in the third period, Lars Eller made the game-winning goal to put the Capitals up ahead for good at 4–3.
Team captain Alex Ovechkin won the Conn Symthe trophy after scoring 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games during the 2018 playoffs.
Check out the newspaper fronts chronicling Washington's history-making night below.
An early look at the front page: "At last, Capitals hoist the Cup"
The @Capitals win big in Vegas, beating the @GoldenKnights to take home Washington's first major sports championship since 1992.
After fans celebrated Thursday night, the city is now moving on to planning the victory parade, reports ESPN.