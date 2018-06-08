When is the Capitals Stanley Cup Championship Parade?

Find out when the Capitals Stanley Cup championship parade will be.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 08, 2018

After winning the Stanley Cup on Thursday, the Capitals will begin planning the celebration. 

Deputy mayor Kevin Donahue tweeted out a "sick note" for fans to use with their bosses. At the end of the note, Donahue hinted the victory parade would be sometime next week. 

"I think it's going to be much bigger than everyone is expecting," Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said after the win, according to ESPN. "We want to be able to say thank you to people in Virginia and Maryland and Washington, D.C. My goal is to create something that elevates and unites all of the people in our community, so people think happy thoughts about Washington, D.C."

Fans poured into the streets to watch the game and celebrate after the Washington won 4–3. 

ESPN reported the celebration's location has been rumored at streets around Capitals One Area, RFK Stadium or even the National Mall.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)