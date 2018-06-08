After winning the Stanley Cup on Thursday, the Capitals will begin planning the celebration.

Deputy mayor Kevin Donahue tweeted out a "sick note" for fans to use with their bosses. At the end of the note, Donahue hinted the victory parade would be sometime next week.

Some of you will likely be late to work tomorrow. If so, please feel free to use this official notice with your boss. pic.twitter.com/OAGGPYuvWA — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 8, 2018

"I think it's going to be much bigger than everyone is expecting," Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said after the win, according to ESPN. "We want to be able to say thank you to people in Virginia and Maryland and Washington, D.C. My goal is to create something that elevates and unites all of the people in our community, so people think happy thoughts about Washington, D.C."

Fans poured into the streets to watch the game and celebrate after the Washington won 4–3.

ESPN reported the celebration's location has been rumored at streets around Capitals One Area, RFK Stadium or even the National Mall.