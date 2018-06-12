The Capitals won the Stanley Cup over the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 last week. On Tuesday, the team will celebrate in Washington, D.C. with a parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Constitution Avenue and 17th Street Northwest by the Lincoln Memorial. The route will continue down Constitution Avenue to 7th Street Northwest, passing the White House along the way. The D.C. Air National Guard will also perform a flyover. The parade will end with a rally on the National Mall.

Over 100,000 fans are expected to fill the streets for the first major championship parade the city has seen since the Redskins won Super Bowl XXVI in 1992. This is the Caps' first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

Here's how to watch the parade:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Stream: You can live stream the parade on the NHL's website and NBC Sports Washington's website.