How to Watch Capitals Stanley Cup Parade: Time, Live Stream, Route

Find out how to watch the parade on Tuesday, June 12.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2018

The Capitals won the Stanley Cup over the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 last week. On Tuesday, the team will celebrate in Washington, D.C. with a parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Constitution Avenue and 17th Street Northwest by the Lincoln Memorial. The route will continue down Constitution Avenue to 7th Street Northwest, passing the White House along the way. The D.C. Air National Guard will also perform a flyover. The parade will end with a rally on the National Mall. 

Over 100,000 fans are expected to fill the streets for the first major championship parade the city has seen since the Redskins won Super Bowl XXVI in 1992. This is the Caps' first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

Here's how to watch the parade:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Stream: You can live stream the parade on the NHL's website and NBC Sports Washington's website.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)