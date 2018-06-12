Erik Karlsson's Wife Accuses Girlfriend of Fellow Senator Mike Hoffman of Harassment

Melinda Karlsson filed the order against Monika Caryk, alleging a "campaign of harassment that plagued the Karlssons."

By Charlotte Carroll
June 12, 2018

Melinda Karlsson, the wife of Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, filed an order of protection against the longtime girlfriend of Senators forward Mike Hoffman, reports the Ottawa Citizen. 

Melinda filed the order against Monika Caryk, alleging cyberbulling and a "campaign of harassment that plagued the Karlssons" after the loss of their unborn son in March. The couple lost their son, Axel, one month before his reported due date. 

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Melinda's statement to the court said that Caryk wished the baby and her dead, while also wishing someone would take out Erik's legs to end his career. 

The allegations are related to anonymous social media postings, with accusations of burner accounts. The Ottawa Citizen reports Erik called out a troll on Instagram after the baby's death who accused his wife of "popping painkiller medication."

Hoffman issued a statement saying he and Caryk are willing to cooperate and that it's "150 per cent that it’s not (them)."

