The 2018 NHL draft will start Friday with the first round at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Buffalo, Carolina and Montreal have the first three picks, respectively.

Top prospect Rasmus Dahlin is expected to go No. 1 to the Sabres. Other top picks will likely include Quinn Hughes, Adam Boqvist, Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Tkachuk.

After winning the Stanley Cup this year, the Capitals don't have a selection until pick No. 31.

The second through seventh rounds will take place Saturday.

Find out how to watch the 2018 NBA draft below.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: Friday, June 22, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Day 1– NBCSN and Sportsnet. Day 2– NHL Network and Sportsnet

Live Stream: NBCSports.com