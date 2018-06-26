NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, goalkeeper Martin Brodeur, Russian star Alexander Yakushev and wingers Martin St. Louis, Jayna Hefford and Willie O'Ree were announced as the six newest additions to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning.

O'Ree, the former Bruin, will become the second black NHL player in the Hall of Fame. O'Ree was the first player to break the league's color barrier in 1958 and notched 14 points over 45 games in his career. He since served as the NHL director of youth development and ambassador for diversity. Since his retirement from the league, O'Ree created the league's Hockey is for Everyone initiative, which created 36 programs aimed at bringing hockey to disadvantaged communities.

O'Ree is joined by two fellow wingers, St. Louis and Hefford. After going undrafted in 1997, St. Louis went on to become a Stanley Cup Champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning and finished as the team's all-time leader in assists (588) and points (953). Hefford represented Canada in five Winter Olympics and scored the gold medal-winning goal in the 2002 Olympics. He added three more gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Brodeur won the Stanley Cup three times with the New Jersey Devils and set NHL records in wins (691), shutouts (125), games played by a goaltender (1,266), saves (28,928) and minutes played (74,438).

Yakushev won Olympic gold with Russia and the former Soviet Union in 1972 and 1976. He also led his country to seven IIHF World Championships.

In more than 25 years as commissioner, Bettman has grown the NHL to 31 teams and expanded its annual revenue by 90 percent. He oversaw the addition of seven teams while expanding the league to markets in Europe and Asia.

The class of 2018 will be recognized at an induction celebration in November at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.