John Tavares Signs Seven-Year Contract With Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares

By Michael Blinn
June 30, 2018

Tavares Watch is finally over.

After weeks of wondering and pontificating over every pitch meeting the star center took, John Tavares signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for seven years at an $11 million AAV.

Because he did not sign with the Islanders by midnight on June 30th, Tavares was limited to a maximum of seven years instead of eight. 

The prize of the 2018 free agency class, Tavares notched 37 goals and 84 points in 82 games in the 2017-18 season, giving the top pick in the 2009 NHL draft 272 goals and 621 points in 669 games over nine seasons, all with the New York Islanders.

"I’m thrilled to be starting a new chapter of my career and life in Toronto with the MapleLeafs. I feel very fortunate to come join a team with a great young core and play where I grew up learning and loving the game. I can’t wait to get started!" Tavares tweeted. "Not everyday you can live a childhood dream."

The Mississauga, Ontario native has been linked to several teams in recent weeks, including his hometown Maple Leafs, the San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins, as well as the Islanders, who made several changes aimed at keeping their five-time All-Star pivot, including replacing the team’s GM and head coach but were ultimately unable to keep him in the fold.

