RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have hired former NHL player Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach.

General manager Don Waddell announced the hiring Tuesday, saying the former New York Islanders assistant brings “a great deal of experience as both a player and a coach to the organization.”

The 49-year-old Chynoweth replaces Steve Smith, who resigned last week and joined the Buffalo Sabres’ coaching staff.

Chynoweth played 241 career games with the Islanders and Boston, and was on the Islanders’ staff from 2009-12. He was an associate coach with Vancouver of the Western Hockey League last season and has also coached AHL teams in Cleveland and San Antonio.

