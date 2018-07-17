Hurricanes Hire Ex-NHLer Dean Chynoweth as Assistant Coach

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

General manager Don Waddell announced the hiring Tuesday, saying the former New York Islanders assistant brings “a great deal of experience as both a player and a coach to the organization.”

By Associated Press
July 17, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have hired former NHL player Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach.

The 49-year-old Chynoweth replaces Steve Smith, who resigned last week and joined the Buffalo Sabres’ coaching staff.

Chynoweth played 241 career games with the Islanders and Boston, and was on the Islanders’ staff from 2009-12. He was an associate coach with Vancouver of the Western Hockey League last season and has also coached AHL teams in Cleveland and San Antonio.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)