Ducks Unveil Third Jerseys for 2018-19 Season

Screencap via Twitter

The Anaheim Ducks are looking to their past to celebrate their 25th birthday with a third jersey for the 2018-19 season.

By Michael Blinn
July 21, 2018

The Anaheim Ducks are going retro this season.

The team introduced its new third jerseys for the 2018-19 season—its 25th—and they’ve got a bit of an old-school flare, throwing back to the franchise’s expansion days.

The new sweaters are reminiscent of those worn during the 1993-94 season in color and crest, incorporating some of the Ducks’ current orange on the sticks behind the infamous duck mask logo, as well as the current ‘D’ logo on the shoulder. In doing so, the jersey uses each color the team has worn throughout its 25-year history: eggplant, jade, Anaheim Ducks Orange, Anaheim Ducks Gold, Anaheim Ducks Silver, white and black. Anaheim will also use the current font for letters and numbers in an effort to tie the past with the present.

Going back to the duck mask jersey days makes sense for the team, which is set to retire the numbers of Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer this season, not to mention the recent extension of forward Adam Henrique, who cited the Mighty Ducks trilogy of films as a childhood favorite.

The team will first don it's new-old look during the Anahem home opener on October 8 against the Red Wings.

