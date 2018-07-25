Only Jeffrey Jacobs could tell you why he thought this lie was going to work out better the second time.

The 37-year-old from New York had a tree fall on his house during a storm last year, according to Pat Tomlinson of The Hour. Jacobs reached out to a tree company to remove it, which the company did.

However, Jacobs told the company that he was Jeremy Jacobs, the 78-year-old owner of the Boston Bruins, in order to get people to come out to deal with the tree on his house.

The owner of the company, who told police who was a big fan of the Bruins, billed the real Jeremy Jacobs $5,100 for the job. In May 2017, police were notified of this incorrect invoice by the security department of Delaware North, a hospitality and food service management company run by Jeremy Jacobs.

Police in Wilton, Conn. issued a warrant for Jeffrey Jacobs, whom they were already aware of because he tried to pretend he was Jeremy Jacobs to get out of a traffic ticket previously, according to The Hour.

Jeffrey Jacobs was arrested in New York on Friday, July 20 after he was pulled over for using his cell phone while he was driving. He was transferred to the Wilton Police Department that same night and charged with criminal impersonation. He was released on a $5,000 bond and he has a court date scheduled for July 30.