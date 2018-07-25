37-Year-Old Jeffrey Jacobs Arrested for Pretending to Be Bruins 78-Year-Old Owner Jeremy Jacobs

Jeffrey Jacobs has lied about being Jeremy Jacobs at least twice since November.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 25, 2018

Only Jeffrey Jacobs could tell you why he thought this lie was going to work out better the second time.

The 37-year-old from New York had a tree fall on his house during a storm last year, according to Pat Tomlinson of The Hour. Jacobs reached out to a tree company to remove it, which the company did.

However, Jacobs told the company that he was Jeremy Jacobs, the 78-year-old owner of the Boston Bruins, in order to get people to come out to deal with the tree on his house.

The owner of the company, who told police who was a big fan of the Bruins, billed the real Jeremy Jacobs $5,100 for the job. In May 2017, police were notified of this incorrect invoice by the security department of Delaware North, a hospitality and food service management company run by Jeremy Jacobs.

Police in Wilton, Conn. issued a warrant for Jeffrey Jacobs, whom they were already aware of because he tried to pretend he was Jeremy Jacobs to get out of a traffic ticket previously, according to The Hour.

Jeffrey Jacobs was arrested in New York on Friday, July 20 after he was pulled over for using his cell phone while he was driving. He was transferred to the Wilton Police Department that same night and charged with criminal impersonation. He was released on a $5,000 bond and he has a court date scheduled for July 30.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)