Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, 78, has hinted that he will likely step down when his contract expires in 2020. When considering replacements, Trebek told FOX News Channel's "OBJECTified." that he likes Alex Faust, the Los Angeles Kings 28-year-old play-by-play announcer.

"I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow [Faust] that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings -- they should consider him," Trebek said in an interview with Harvey Levin.

The host named Faust as the first of a few potential people to be considered as his replacement. Faust inherited his current role with the Kings from retiring Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Miller in 2017 after 44 seasons in Los Angeles.

Trebek also added that CNN legal analyst Laura Coates could also fill the slot. Coates, a lifelong "Jeopardy!" fan, was flattered.

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

Trebek has been the face of the iconic game show since 1984.